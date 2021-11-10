City of Ocala employee resigns after being arrested for hitting his wife in the head with a hairdryer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 11:20 Friday night Ocala Police were called to former City of Ocala Human Resources and Risk Management director Jared Sorensen’s home.

That’s when officers said Sorensens’s wife told them she and her husband got into an argument after she wasn’t able to access phone conversations on his work phone.

Sorensen became upset and began pushing and shoving her. Police said he grabbed a hairdryer and struck her in the back of the head leaving a small welt.

She started screaming and their 22- year-old son forced his way into their bedroom and restrained his dad until things calmed down and police arrived. Dr. Judy Wilson the founder of the Ocala Domestic Violence Center said the public needs to know people can control their actions.

“The batter whoever he or she is because sometimes it’s women too. Lost control, no they really don’t lose control, they have control it’s just rage overwhelms them.”

Officers said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Sorensen’s breath. He was arrested and later bonded out and has since sent his resignation letter to the city.

His next court date will be on Monday at 1pm.

