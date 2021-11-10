CVA Florida to caravan around Gainesville in name of VA accountability

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Concerned Veterans for America will caravan around Gainesville for VA accountability.

The CVA is demanding Veteran Affairs to take responsibility on behalf of the nation’s veterans. Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 20 million VA appointments have been canceled or delayed, leaving veterans waiting for their care to be rescheduled.

Their goal is to freeze VA officials’ bonuses until the appointment back-up reaches zero. Participants will meet at The Oaks mall in Gainesville around 4 p.m. and travel around the city.

TRENDING STORY: The Alachua County School District files an appeal after an administrative law judge ruled against them

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.