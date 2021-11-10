Dog splash pad opens at Humane Society of Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Adoptable pups in Marion County are having a dog-gone-good-time at a new splash pad and play area that opened Wednesday.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the dogs at the Marion County Humane Society can play, sniff, and cool off.

Dogs at the Marion County Humane Society are now able to have some extra fun while they wait for their fur-ever homes. This afternoon, a new splash pad and play area was unveiled thanks to an anonymous donor. @WCJB20 @HumaneMarion pic.twitter.com/O2okUuFDDd — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) November 10, 2021

The donor has been making large donations to the Humane Society for more than 10 years. She gave $100,000 dollars to the shelter to split between the splash pad and medical equipment.

A company from Ohio constructed the new 50,000 dollar play area.

Director of Finance & Human Resources, Mary Rutt designed the project.

Staff officials said the enrichment activities the splash pad provides are important for the dogs wellbeing.

“This is like thinking about whatever your favorite hobby is and being able to do it. So they have the features of climbing and running and sniffing. Different tactile. I love that Mary chose different plants. You’ll see dogs rub their belly over it for stimulation, sniff plants, different smells, so this gets to be their fresh air experience,” Shelter Operations Manager, Stephanie Roberts said.

The splash pad is not open to the public.

The shelter’s maintenance man Robby Clemons installed the sails, benches, pooch station, mulch and many other things.

