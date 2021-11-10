A flight instructor is being inducted into the Experimental Aircraft Association Sports Aviation Hall of Fame
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A major contributor to Marion County Airport is being internationally recognized.
Flight instructor Roy Beiss-Wenger will be inducted into the Experimental Aircraft Association Sports Aviation Hall of Fame tomorrow.
He was also one of the first FAA-designated pilot examiners.
He has been a parachute flying instructor for more than 30 years.
TRENDING STORY: FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.