A flight instructor is being inducted into the Experimental Aircraft Association Sports Aviation Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A major contributor to Marion County Airport is being internationally recognized.

Flight instructor Roy Beiss-Wenger will be inducted into the Experimental Aircraft Association Sports Aviation Hall of Fame tomorrow.

He was also one of the first FAA-designated pilot examiners.

He has been a parachute flying instructor for more than 30 years.

