Former NCFL state senator elected to St. Johns River Management Board
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former North Central Florida State Senator was elected to a chair of the St. John’s River Management district governing board.
Rob Bradley will serve as chairman through November 2022.
Maryam Ghyabi-White will be vice-chair.
Bradley most recently held the district five-seat in the state senate. That seat is now held by his wife Jennifer Bradley.
