Former NCFL state senator elected to St. Johns River Management Board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former North Central Florida State Senator was elected to a chair of the St. John’s River Management district governing board.

Rob Bradley will serve as chairman through November 2022.

Maryam Ghyabi-White will be vice-chair.

Bradley most recently held the district five-seat in the state senate. That seat is now held by his wife Jennifer Bradley.

