Future of Alachua County Public Schools up for discussion with community engagement campaign launch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of Alachua County Public Schools are up for discussion as part of a new community engagement campaign.

The event called ‘Transformation in Progress’ will highlight new developments in schools and the challenges facing local students, their families and district teachers and staff. Hearing from the community is the main goal of the event, as the district is working to create a new strategic plan for the future of public schools.

After over a year of focusing on COVID-19 and masks, Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon said she’s looking forward to discussing various academic, mental health, funding, and school facility initiatives.

“We’re trying to bring people in to have these discussions,” said Simon. “We know we can’t turn things around after COVID or recover the way we need to without having everyone involved. It takes a village.”

The event is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. on November 15 at Eastside High School.

