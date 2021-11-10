Greater Gainesville Chamber and University of Florida launch AI Central

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Artificial intelligence (AI) is being called the “fuel of the fourth industrial revolution”.

It’s projected that by the year 2030, 70% of companies will use some form of AI.

The goal of this initiative is to become the hub for AI research and technology. In turn, this may attract new AI businesses to North Central Florida.

CEO of the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce says University of Florida graduates will have the upper hand in pursuing those jobs as this technology will be incorporated into every UF student’s curriculum.

“They usually are recruiting young, entry-level individuals coming out of our colleges and universities. With them having that training, it makes the perfect location for them to have a base and have a presence, and build,” Eric Godet explained.

The goal is for all students to have the opportunity to work with AI, and for those who are more interested, they can become experts in this new field.

“We think this is going to be important technology for every student to have a good grip on just as every student these days understands how to use a PC and a cell phone, using Artificial Intelligence technology is going to be equally important to their future and the prosperity of the state,” Joe Glover, provost of UF, said.

The use of AI has already internationally affected agriculture, medicine, transportation, and more.

AI Central brings all of that to North Central Florida in the years to come.

“Artificial Intelligence is changing the way that we do business — it doesn’t matter what type of business you’re doing. It’s also changing the way that we interact with products and people globally. It is so important that we are really pushing the state of Florida and our region forward to make us more competitive throughout the globe,” said Staci Bertrand with the Greater Gainesville Chamber.

This collaboration aims to boost the local economy and better the UF curriculum to fit the needs of this growing technology.

