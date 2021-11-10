Horse Capital TV highlights Horse Farms Forever

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse Farms Forever is hosting a summit later this month in Marion County.

Hear what participants should expect from the event in this week’s Horse Capital TV.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV features mounted archery at Archer’s Point Stables

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.