Lake City teenagers host second annual clothing drive

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of teenagers will host a second annual clothing drive in Lake City.

The drive will begin at 3 p.m. at Annie Mattox Recreation Park. It was started last year by D’Andre Jefferson, a 2020 Columbia high school graduate, with the goal to give back to his community

They were able to clothe around 20 people last year and hope to reach more at this year’s drive.

