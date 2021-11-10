Levy County officials announce expansion of Veterans Wall of Honor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Levy County’s Veterans Wall of Honor is expanding thanks to added space within the county’s courthouse.

Clerk of Court Danny Shipp provided the added space.

Today, veterans and families of those lost in service dedicated the wall and Gold Star families of Levy County veterans spoke on behalf of their loved ones.

District 5 Commissioner and Army veteran Matt Brooks says this is one of many events to celebrate veterans over the next couple of days and encourages everyone to take a moment to “take an hour out of your day and go and show up to one of these events and go and look a veteran in the eye and say thank you. That’s all they really want is just to say thank you.”

Levy County citizens who have served or have family who’ve served can bring a photograph to the Supervisor of Elections office to be displayed.

A biography form needs to be completed once you submit your photo.

The link to that form can be found on www.votelevy.gov.

