Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the suspects who robbed Marion Oaks residents

Marion County, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to identify the people they say robbed Marion Oaks residents at gunpoint.

Deputies released surveillance photos of the suspected armed robbers. You can see them holding guns up to the victims on the night of October 16th.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through crime stoppers.

