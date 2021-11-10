Meet the District 4 candidates in Ocala’s run-off election

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents head to the polls next week where they will vote on who they think is the best fit to fill the district three and four seats.

More than 3,000 mail-in-ballots have already been cast in the City’s run-off election.

Vying for the District 4 seat on the Ocala City Council is Lori Martin Gregory and Kristen Dreyer.

Dreyer and Martin Gregory will go head to head, after beating out four other candidates.

Dreyer received the largest number of votes during the Sept. election, with 31 percent of the vote.

“I’ve been serving with the city for many years and I think that the voters are smart. I think that they want somebody who knows what they’re doing, who knows what they’re talking about, whose been serving them already and they deserve somebody that has already fully been invested in the good of Ocala,” Dreyer said.

Martin Gregory received 27 percent of the vote.

“One of the things that has evolved as part of my platform as my campaign has evolved, is a plank called unity. This is really something I feel really passionate about and that I’m running on full stop at this point. I’d love to see us do this equally on the West side and East side. We need to create unity for our community,” Martin Gregory said.

The city of Ocala Run-off election is scheduled for next Tuesday, November 16th.

