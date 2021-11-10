MidFlorida Credit Union CEO steps down

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Change is coming to MidFlorida Credit Union, which has branches in Marion and Alachua counties.

Longtime CEO Kevin Jones will step down at the end of February. He has served in the position since 1992.

An online announcement says that, during Jones’ tenure, the credit union’s assets have increased from $100 million to nearly $6 billion.

He will be replaced by current Credit Union president Steve Moseley.

