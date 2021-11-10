Advertisement

NCFL hospital receives top score from watchdog group for fifth year in a row

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two north-central Florida hospitals received top scores from the healthcare watchdog group, The Leapfrog Group.

The group, which grades hospitals on patient safety and treatments, gave “A” grades to both North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville and West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala.

Ocala Regional Medical Center also got a “B” for their performance, increasing from last year’s “C” rating.

TRENDING STORY: FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting
Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting
Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home and threatening teen with a...
GPD: A Gainesville woman is in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, threatening a teen with a knife
Alachua, spring of 2021
Jared Allen resigns as Santa Fe football coach
The Alachua County School District files an appeal after an administrative law judge ruled...
UPDATE: The Alachua County School District files an appeal after an administrative law judge ruled against them

Latest News

Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
DJ Lewis Stokes predicts winners for the show.
Ocala radio DJ predicts County Music Award winners
The 55th annual Country Music Awards is on Wednesday night. The host is a two-time CMA...
Ocala radio DJ predicts County Music Award winners