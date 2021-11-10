NCFL hospital receives top score from watchdog group for fifth year in a row

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two north-central Florida hospitals received top scores from the healthcare watchdog group, The Leapfrog Group.

The group, which grades hospitals on patient safety and treatments, gave “A” grades to both North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville and West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala.

Ocala Regional Medical Center also got a “B” for their performance, increasing from last year’s “C” rating.

