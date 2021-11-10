New-look Gator men’s basketball team starts the season by beating Elon, 74-61

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In a season in which fans will have to get used to hearing some new names, it was appropriate that a newcomer and a returnee nearly tied for the scoring lead for the UF men’s basketball team in Tuesday’s season opener.

Preseason All-SEC center Colin Castleton scored 18 points and Penn State transfer Myreon Jones tallied a team-high 20 in Florida’s 74-61 win over Elon to tip off the 2021-22 season. The Gators took control with a 14-4 run in the first half and led by 21 points at halftime.

Castleton was 7-for-11 from the field, while fellow returnee Anthony Duruji was 4-for-5 shooting for an efficient 10 points and 7 rebounds. Guard Tyree Appleby also reached double figures with 14 points.

Florida held Elon to 38 percent shooting and outrebounded the Phoenix, 43-34.

The Gators remain home to host Florida State on Sunday at the O’Connell Center. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

