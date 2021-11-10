Advertisement

Ocala radio DJ predicts County Music Award winners

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 55th annual Country Music Awards is on Wednesday night. The host is a two-time CMA entertainer of the year and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan.

Special guests will include World Series champion Freddie Freeman and singer Jennifer Hudson. Only a few people could attend last year’s show but this year it will be a packed house.

Ocala DJ Lewis Stokes from K-Country predicted who he thinks will win entertainer of the year.

“I want Luke Combs to win it but I think Eric Church is going to win it tonight, but it’s just an exciting night you never know what’s going to happen on the show it’s just very entertaining.”

The awards will be broadcast on TV20 at 8pm on November 10.

