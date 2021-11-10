Advertisement

Santa Fe’s Madison Starling-Martin signs to play softball at USC Sumter

By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The early signing period is underway for college-bound seniors. Santa Fe High School’s Madison Starling-Martin committed to play softball at South Carolina Sumter on Tuesday. The Fire Ants compete in NJCAA Region 10 D1.

Starling-Martin is a .367 career hitter at Santa Fe and has driven in or scored 21 percent of her team’s runs over the last two years.

Hers is a story of perseverance. Despite on-field success, the infielder nearly gave up the sport.

“My freshman year I did stop playing softball, because life was really bad at the time,” said Starling-Martin. “I wasn’t mentally able to continue going, but I realized I was wrong in my decision, and I play this game because I love it and not for other people. I just hope that other girls out there know that because it’s the most important thing to play for yourself.”

Starling-Martin and the Raiders are scheduled to open the 2022 season on March 18.

