TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andrew & Claire Trefry (Buchholz)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Swimming long distances may not sound like a relaxing day at the pool, but for twins Andrew and Claire Trefry, it’s their passion.

“It just feels good,” said Buchholz High School swimmer Claire Trefry. “You get into a good rhythm and it’s nice and you feel good the whole time.”

The Bobcats siblings love affair with the water began when they were just children; inspired by their big sister.

“Our older sister did it, so I was like ‘that seems cool’ so I started in like the third grade and he joined a couple years after because I might as well join her too.”

Not only are the brother and sister team captains, but they also swim the 200 and 500 freestyle.

“I’ve had twins that swam the same events,” said Buchholz Swim Coach John Hulvey. “The same gender, but it’s very unique that their twins, opposite gender, and same the exact same events.”

Both Andrew and Claire competed at Regionals this past weekend, where Andrew recorded his personal best times in each event. He swam the 200 in 1:52 and the 500 in 4:54.

While Andrew may be faster, the sibling rivalry is alive and well.

“I’m really competitive, even with him. All the time, said Claire Trefry. I’m always comparing myself to him. That’s just how I am.”

However, Claire has the advantage in the classroom. She has a 4.7 weighted g.p.a., edging out her brother’s 4.6 weighted g.p.a. thanks to taking classes at Santa Fe College.

Andrew’s been a four-year member of the JROTC program and even leads their rocketry program.

“We built this one with a huge D engine, it was maybe like 40 inches tall, the engine failed before liftoff on the launch pad, it was a little disappointing but kinda fun to watch,” said Andrew Trefry.

Andrew plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at college, and Claire hopes to swim at the University of North Florida while majoring in Nursing.

