UF women’s basketball team wins debut of interim head coach, 84-70

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Fifth-year senior Kiki Smith led four players in double figures with 23 points, and Florida outscored visiting Georgia State 25-13 in the second quarter en route to a season-opening 84-70 victory on Tuesday at the O’Connell Center.

The win marks the first for UF interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley, who was promoted from assistant following the mid-summer resignation of Cam Newbauer.

The Gators shot 10-of-19 in the decisive second quarter, and made 50 percent of their field goal attempts for the game.

Lavender Briggs added 16 points for Florida, while Jordyn Merritt totaled 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the free throw line.

Florida heads to Raleigh, N.C., for the Preseason WNIT for games on Friday and Sunday. The Gators face Towson at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and battle No. 5 NC State on Sunday at 2 p.m.

