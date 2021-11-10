Advertisement

Veterans Day celebrations across North Central Florida

Veterans across the area will be celebrated all day on Thursday.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Multiple organizations and businesses will be celebrating veterans in a special way this Veterans Day.

Veterans across the area will be celebrated all day on Thursday. The city of Gainesville and the Evergreen Cemetery Association will be honoring military veterans and service members. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville. They will be placing American flags at veterans graves. They will also be dedicating a new veteran’s monument.

The Appleton Museum will be offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. Scooter’s Coffee will be offering a free drink to veterans, and Wahoo Seafood locations in Gainesville and Tallahassee will also be offering free meals to all veterans.

The Veteran Services Division of Alachua County Community Support Services, the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center, and other organizations will be hosting a celebration from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park Gainesville.

Starting at 11 a.m., Cross City will be hosting a Veterans Day parade.

