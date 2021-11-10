Veterans wall of honor expansion to be unveiled at Levy County courthouse

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterans wall of honor expansion will be presented at the Levy County courthouse.

The Levy County Supervisor of Elections will be unveiling the extension at 10 a.m.

The veterans wall of honor features photographs of local veterans and their families. This will include their list name, branch, and years of service.

During the ceremony, the elections office will also be hosting a toy drive for Toys for Tots.

