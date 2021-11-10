Wildlife Wednesday: Skates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many of us know about sharks and stingrays, but not about their distant cousin, the skate.

Learn more about this deepwater fish in today’s Wildlife Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Albert the Alligator

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.