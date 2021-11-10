Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: Skates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many of us know about sharks and stingrays, but not about their distant cousin, the skate.

Learn more about this deepwater fish in today’s Wildlife Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Albert the Alligator

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting
Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home and threatening teen with a...
GPD: A Gainesville woman is in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, threatening a teen with a knife
Alachua, spring of 2021
Jared Allen resigns as Santa Fe football coach
The Alachua County School District files an appeal after an administrative law judge ruled...
UPDATE: The Alachua County School District files an appeal after an administrative law judge ruled against them

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Flight Instructor
A flight instructor is being inducted into the Experimental Aircraft Association Sports Aviation Hall of Fame
Credit union CEO
MidFlorida Credit Union CEO steps down
ST Johns
Former NCFL state senator elected to St. Johns River Management Board
CVA
CVA Florida to caravan around Gainesville in name of VA accountability