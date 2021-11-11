Advertisement

2 million COVID home tests recalled for false positives

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s a Class 1 recall, the most urgent type, for the...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s a Class 1 recall, the most urgent type, for the Ellume COVID-19 home tests.(Ellume via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests are being recalled due to a high number of false positive results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s a Class 1 recall, the most urgent type, for the Ellume tests.

Regulators say false positives could lead to a delayed diagnosis or treatment of the actual cause of a person’s illness.

There have been 35 reports of false positives. No deaths have been reported.

The FDA says the reliability of negative test results is not affected.

The tests were manufactured between Feb. 24 and Aug. 11 and distributed from April 13 to Aug. 26.

Those who received a positive result with an Ellume test are advised to have a follow-up test.

The Biden administration in February awarded nearly $232 million to Ellume to produce its at-home tests.

This fall, the administration announced billions more dollars to help make more tests available.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully...
BREAKING: Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully voluntary masking after winter break
Deputies say both suspects killed Bradshaw not long after he was cleared of wrongdoing in...
Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates
Alachua, spring of 2021
Jared Allen resigns as Santa Fe football coach

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Expert at Rittenhouse trial zeroes in on just a few minutes
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service
President Joe Biden pauses during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark...
Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day
The Marion County School Choice Expo returns, offering students the chance to transfer schools...
The Marion County School Choice Expo returns, offering students the chance to transfer schools based on opportunities
The Marion County School Choice Expo returns, offering students the chance to transfer schools...
The Marion County School Choice Expo returns, offering students the chance to transfer schools based on opportunities