Alachua County Pets: Cornelius, Jefferson, and Mandalorian

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Cornelius!

He is friendly and affectionate with everyone and loves attention!

He has such an adorable freckled belly and did so well dressing up as a skunk for Halloween

Next is Jefferson.

Jefferson’s main goal is to make you happy and smile.

People love this guy and show great basic obedience with minimal practice.

He is calm and has great manners!

Jefferson would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Last, we have Mandalorian.

He is a big, friendly hunk of a cat.

He’s so soft and fluffy, you’ll want to snuggle with him all day!

He’s not a big fan of other cats, but he loves his people!

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10-30 to 5-30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

