Annual Alachua County Veterans Day ceremony returns after two years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Alachua County Veterans Day ceremony returned to Veterans Memorial Park Thursday after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The Alachua County Veterans Service, Malcolm Randall v-a and several groups banned together to show appreciation for not only veterans but law enforcement and first responders.

Related story: New POW/MIA memorial highlighted at the Florida State Capitol

They did so through multiple tents with medical resources, a UF drill team presentation and a performance from the Fort Clarke Middle School band.

Director of Alachua County Veteran Services Kim Davis said this day is not just about recognition but also about veterans bonding with one another.

“I want our veterans to see that indeed our society is grateful for our service to our nation and I want them to understand that it doesn’t always get said but people see what happened, they see who served and they do recognize and appreciate the freedoms we have in our country and I want to have our veterans see that but I also want them to see each other and bond with each other and know we have each other’s back and we’re still together,” Davis said.

A blood drive was also on site and refreshments were provided.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.