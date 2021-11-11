Advertisement

Annual Alachua County Veterans Day ceremony returns after two years

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Alachua County Veterans Day ceremony returned  to Veterans Memorial Park Thursday after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The Alachua County Veterans Service, Malcolm Randall v-a and several groups banned together to show appreciation for not only veterans but law enforcement and first responders.

Related story: New POW/MIA memorial highlighted at the Florida State Capitol

They did so through multiple tents with medical resources, a UF drill team presentation and a performance from the Fort Clarke Middle School band.

Director of Alachua County Veteran Services Kim Davis said this day is not just about recognition but also about veterans bonding with one another.

“I want our veterans to see that indeed our society is grateful for our service to our nation and I want them to understand that it doesn’t always get said but people see what happened, they see who served and they do recognize and appreciate the freedoms we have in our country and I want to have our veterans see that but I also want them to see each other and bond with each other and know we have each other’s back and we’re still together,” Davis said.

A blood drive was also on site and refreshments were provided.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Deputies say both suspects killed Bradshaw not long after he was cleared of wrongdoing in...
Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting
Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully...
BREAKING: Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully voluntary masking after winter break
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
Alachua, spring of 2021
Jared Allen resigns as Santa Fe football coach
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates

Latest News

NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack seeks District 3 nominees for “Veteran of the Year” award
NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack seeks District 3 nominees for “Veteran of the Year” award
Annual Alachua County Veterans Day ceremony returns after two years
Annual Alachua County Veterans Day ceremony returns after two years
Parents have the opportunity to get their kids a dance lesson with the play’s star Clara. It’s...
Dance Alive National Ballet showcasing the Nutcracker for it’s 55th year
The consignment sale was held at Legacy Park in Alachua for the first time.
“Just Between Friends” holds consignment sale at Legacy Park