Columbia County Report: Lake City veteran is gifted a new car & crosswalks get modifications

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Coming home with a new car is one North Central Florida Veteran’s gift in honor of her service to our country this Veteran’s day. Linda Jiaorong Lin immigrated from China at a young age before serving as a U.S. Army Specialist.

“I feel excited and very happy you guys are here to help celebrate veteran’s day with me,” said Lin.

Working with Military Warriors Support Foundation and Wells Fargo, Lin left the Veteran’s day celebration with the keys to a new SUV with no payments necessary.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County Report: Bicentennial Founder’s Day and Lake City Council special meeting to fill district 14 seat

“And we’re very blessed to have such generous donors and sponsors who work with us to provide assets that we, in turn, provide to combat wounded veterans and the Gold Stars,” said Sandy Ignaszewski with Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Through the non-profit’s “Transportation 4 Heroes” program, the vehicle is meant to support Lin as a wounded veteran although, her first plan is to get out of town.

“I think, I like to travel soo,” said Lin.

Rountree-Moore Toyota in Lake City provided the 2021 Rav-4 SUV.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Crosswalks in Lake City are changing in a way meant to make roads safer for pedestrians. Rectangular rapid flashing beacons or RRFB’s will be added to alert drivers to fully stop when someone is trying to cross the road.

The modification also comes with a QR code people can scan for more details on how the new crosswalk works.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The United Way of Suwannee Valley kicked off its second annual online holiday auction. Auction items include tickets to a lake city bar crawl and a staycation package.

People have a week to be the highest bidder meant to support the charity. The auction ends Nov.17. Click here for a link to the auction.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.