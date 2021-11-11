The Concrete Rose Foundation serves lunch for homeless at Bo Diddley Plaza

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville nonprofit, The Concrete Rose Foundation, will serve lunch to the homeless at Bo Diddley Plaza today.

The foundation is dedicated to providing advocacy and assistance to at-risk minority youth in Gainesville.

Their mentoring program prioritizes service.

They will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give back to those less fortunate.

