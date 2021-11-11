Advertisement

Dance Alive National Ballet showcasing the Nutcracker for it’s 55th year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Alive National Ballet is presenting its 55th year of the Nutcracker at three venues in North-Central Florida.

Parents have the opportunity to get their kids a dance lesson with the play’s star Clara. It’s called “Class with Clara.” Two classes will be held and they are limited to just 25 dancers.

Tickets for the class are 25 dollars, and organizers say there is no age limit as long as the child can run and walk. You can see the beloved holiday classic next month at the Phillips Center in Gainesville and the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala.

A free showing takes place at the amphitheater at Legacy Park in Alachua.

The dates for the Nutcracker are December 18 & 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Deputies say both suspects killed Bradshaw not long after he was cleared of wrongdoing in...
Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting
Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully...
BREAKING: Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully voluntary masking after winter break
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
Alachua, spring of 2021
Jared Allen resigns as Santa Fe football coach
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates

Latest News

NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack seeks District 3 nominees for “Veteran of the Year” award
NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack seeks District 3 nominees for “Veteran of the Year” award
Annual Alachua County Veterans Day ceremony returns after two years
Annual Alachua County Veterans Day ceremony returns after two years
Annual Alachua County Veterans Day ceremony returns after two years
Annual Alachua County Veterans Day ceremony returns after two years
The consignment sale was held at Legacy Park in Alachua for the first time.
“Just Between Friends” holds consignment sale at Legacy Park