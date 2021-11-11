Dance Alive National Ballet showcasing the Nutcracker for it’s 55th year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Alive National Ballet is presenting its 55th year of the Nutcracker at three venues in North-Central Florida.

Parents have the opportunity to get their kids a dance lesson with the play’s star Clara. It’s called “Class with Clara.” Two classes will be held and they are limited to just 25 dancers.

Tickets for the class are 25 dollars, and organizers say there is no age limit as long as the child can run and walk. You can see the beloved holiday classic next month at the Phillips Center in Gainesville and the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala.

A free showing takes place at the amphitheater at Legacy Park in Alachua.

The dates for the Nutcracker are December 18 & 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.