Drive-thru Thanksgiving event to be held in Marion County

Turkeys will be handed out from noon to 3 p-m on a first-come, first-served basis.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida business is handing out thanksgiving turkeys to families in need and they don’t even have to get out of their car. 

Florida Metal Building Services in Ocala is holding a drive-thru turkey giveaway on November 19th.

Turkeys will be handed out from noon to 3 p-m on a first-come, first-served basis.

The address to the event is 5741 S. Pine Ave Ocala, FL 34480.

