Drive-thru Thanksgiving event to be held in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida business is handing out thanksgiving turkeys to families in need and they don’t even have to get out of their car.

Florida Metal Building Services in Ocala is holding a drive-thru turkey giveaway on November 19th.

Turkeys will be handed out from noon to 3 p-m on a first-come, first-served basis.

The address to the event is 5741 S. Pine Ave Ocala, FL 34480.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.