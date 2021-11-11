Advertisement

Florida Senate releases new congressional district map proposals

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting a first look at what North Central Florida’s new congressional districts could look like.

The State Senate released four alternatives for the new boundaries following the 2020 census.

All four plans show borders similar to the current ones but district two would extend farther east, into Alachua County.

The senate also released maps of four proposed state senate districts, click here to see them.

