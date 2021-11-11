Florida Senate releases new congressional district map proposals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting a first look at what North Central Florida’s new congressional districts could look like.

The State Senate released four alternatives for the new boundaries following the 2020 census.

All four plans show borders similar to the current ones but district two would extend farther east, into Alachua County.

The senate also released maps of four proposed state senate districts, click here to see them.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.