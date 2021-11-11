Advertisement

Gainesville Health and Fitness hosting weekly farmer’s market at new outdoor pavillion

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness is expanding the use of its new outdoor pavilion by hosting a weekly farmer’s market.

The GHFarmer’s Market will be hosted every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at ECHO, the outdoor fitness pavilion located at GHF Main Center.

All of the vendors are local and provide fresh produce and products to choose from.

To learn more about GHFarmer’s Market, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully voluntary masking after winter break

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Deputies say both suspects killed Bradshaw not long after he was cleared of wrongdoing in...
Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting
Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully...
BREAKING: Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully voluntary masking after winter break
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
Alachua, spring of 2021
Jared Allen resigns as Santa Fe football coach
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates

Latest News

New POW/MIA memorial highlighted at the Florida State Capitol
New POW/MIA memorial highlighted at the Florida State Capitol
Columbia County Report:
Columbia County Report: Lake City veteran is gifted a new car & crosswalks get modifications
Meet the District 3 candidates in Ocala’s run-off election
Meet the District 3 candidates in Ocala’s run-off election
Vote Photo
Meet the District 3 candidates in Ocala’s run-off election