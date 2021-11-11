Gainesville Health and Fitness hosting weekly farmer’s market at new outdoor pavillion

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness is expanding the use of its new outdoor pavilion by hosting a weekly farmer’s market.

The GHFarmer’s Market will be hosted every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at ECHO, the outdoor fitness pavilion located at GHF Main Center.

All of the vendors are local and provide fresh produce and products to choose from.

