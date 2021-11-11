Advertisement

“Just Between Friends” holds consignment sale at Legacy Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
“Just Between Friends” kicked off its four day kids’ community consignment sale at Legacy Park Thursday.

Families across North Central Florida were able to shop for toys at affordable prices.

JBF Gainesville franchise owner Karen Miner says “They can expect to save 50 to 90 percent off retail on all the items. I hope they leave with that little gift they’re gonna put away for Christmas or the car seat that they needed and we provide safe marketplace for all families to come.”

This is the first time JBF has done the pop-up sale at Legacy Park, and 3200 people showed up for the ticketed pre-sales.

Today marked the first day of the market.

The markets hours are:

Friday from 9 AM to 7 PM

Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM

Sunday from 9 AM to 1 PM

