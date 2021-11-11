Advertisement

‘Just Between Friends’ toy consignment sale offers considerably marked-down prices in Alachua

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A four-day toy consignment sale begins today in Alachua as the holiday season approaches.

The “Just Between Friends” toy sale will offer families an alternative to high prices and short supplies.

Toys will be 50-90% lower than the retail price.

There will be a wide selection of over 160,000 items with target age ranges of newborns to teens.

Toys are provided by 500 local families.

The sale starts today and runs through Sunday at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.

