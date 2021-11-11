Lake City issues boil water notice

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of Lake City are under a boil water notice.

The notice is in effect for SE Camp Street, starting at the intersection with SE Church Avenue and ending at the Hernando Avenue intersection.

The city issued the warning because of a broken fire hydrant.

