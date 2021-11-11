Advertisement

Lake City issues boil water notice

The city issued the warning because of a broken fire hydrant.
The city issued the warning because of a broken fire hydrant.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of Lake City are under a boil water notice. 

The notice is in effect for SE Camp Street, starting at the intersection with SE Church Avenue and ending at the Hernando Avenue intersection.  

The city issued the warning because of a broken fire hydrant.  

