The Marion County School Choice Expo returns, offering students the chance to transfer schools based on opportunities

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County school leaders are bringing back their School Choice Expo.

The event showcases all the school district’s resources, including career and technical academies and magnet programs.

It offers the chance for students to ask for a transfer to another school based on the opportunities available.

The event is next week on November 18 at the West Port High School gym.

Parents and students who can’t make it can still submit a school choice application through January 31st.

Applications can be turned in HERE.

