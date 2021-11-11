Advertisement

The Marion County School Choice Expo returns, offering students the chance to transfer schools based on opportunities

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County school leaders are bringing back their School Choice Expo.

The event showcases all the school district’s resources, including career and technical academies and magnet programs.

It offers the chance for students to ask for a transfer to another school based on the opportunities available.

The event is next week on November 18 at the West Port High School gym.

Parents and students who can’t make it can still submit a school choice application through January 31st.

Applications can be turned in HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Two North Central Florida Congress members propose the Autonomy for Disabled Veterans Act

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully...
BREAKING: Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully voluntary masking after winter break
Deputies say both suspects killed Bradshaw not long after he was cleared of wrongdoing in...
Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates
Alachua, spring of 2021
Jared Allen resigns as Santa Fe football coach

Latest News

The Marion County School Choice Expo returns, offering students the chance to transfer schools...
The Marion County School Choice Expo returns, offering students the chance to transfer schools based on opportunities
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Navy Veteran
Gainesville World War II veteran reflects on his service