Marion Cultural Alliance holds ‘Lunch and Learn’ art workshop

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion Cultural Alliance is hosting a “Lunch and Learn” workshop .

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Brick City Center for the Arts.

The topics of discussion are enhancing arts, businesses, and communities through diversity.

Presenters include Cain Davis and dr. Sheni Meghani.

Admission to the event is free.

To register for the workshop, click HERE.

