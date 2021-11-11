Meet the District 3 candidates in Ocala’s run-off election

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s almost time for Ocala residents to head to the polls.

The city’s run-off election is scheduled for next week.

There are two people vying for the District 3 seat on the Ocala City Council, Incumbent Jay Musleh and newcomer Ty Schlichter.

Musleh received the most votes during the Sept. election, at 43 percent.

Schlichter came in second with 30 percent of the vote.

“Our race initially had three people. Rusty finished third and was eliminated from the original race and has since come out and endorsed my candidacy,” Musleh said.

More than 3,600 mail-in-ballots have already been collected in next week’s run-off, scheduled for the 16th.

A record 26 percent of voters cast their ballot in the Sept. election.

It’s something Musleh said he hopes happens again.

“I’ve had a wonderful nine and a half years on council. I’m asking the voters to vote me another four years in, but one things for certain that it has been a great experience for me and I appreciate the voters voting for Jay Musleh,” Musleh added.

We reached out to Schlicter for an interview this week and before the Sept. election, both times he told us he was not available.

According to his campaign website, his focus as a city councilman would be managed growth, support of Ocala’s first responders, city beautification and community outreach.

No early voting is scheduled for the runoff-- election day is next Tuesday.

