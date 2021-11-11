Ocala earmarks $600,000 from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act to help community non-profit groups in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is earmarking $600,000 for community non-profit groups in need of financial help.

That amount is 10% of the city’s first payment from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Overall, Ocala will get more than $12 million to spread out in two installments.

The Community Foundation for Ocala-Marion County is helping the city distribute the money.

Non-profit groups have until November 30 to apply for help.

