Playoff preview: North Marion Colts

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -Four Marion County schools open the high school football state playoffs on Friday, including the Class 5A-District 4 champion North Marion Colts.

Under head coach Greg Carr, the Colts won their final three regular season games to finish 6-3 overall and will host 8-1 West Florida in the 5A region quarterfinals.

North Marion has done most of its damage offensively in the air, led by quarterback AJ Cussins, a 2,000 yard passer in just nine games.

The Colts are pleased with their progress.

“What I’ve been proud of the most is through everything we’ve stuck together and continued to fight and have each other’s back as a team,” said Carr. “The kids are buying in and doing everything they’re asked.”

“We started off 2-0, stumbled two games, and we bounced back,” said senior linebacker Thomas Jingozian.

“We played some good teams, now we’re 6-3, you can’t ask for much more.”

To advance in the playoffs, the Colts will have to knock off a Jaguars team whose only loss came in double overtime to Wakulla.

The other Marion County teams hosting first round games on Friday are Vanguard against Palm Bay Heritage (6A), and Dunnellon against Bishop Moore (5A). Belleview travels to Auburndale (6A).

