A Summerfield man has died after crashing his car in a Marion County gated community

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A 64-year-old Marion County man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning.

State troopers say the man from Summerfield was headed west on 176th Street, part of a gated community.

A little after 3 a.m., they say he was rounding a curve when he drifted off the road and barely missed hitting a mailbox.

He over-corrected and hit a group of trees.

Emergency medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting

