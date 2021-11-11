A Summerfield man has died after crashing his car in a Marion County gated community
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A 64-year-old Marion County man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning.
State troopers say the man from Summerfield was headed west on 176th Street, part of a gated community.
A little after 3 a.m., they say he was rounding a curve when he drifted off the road and barely missed hitting a mailbox.
He over-corrected and hit a group of trees.
Emergency medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
