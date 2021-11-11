Advertisement

Three Buchholz athletes sign scholarships with Division-I schools

Cricchio, Johnson headed to ACC schools
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Buchholz Bobcats have turned their childhood dreams of playing for a Division-I college into reality.

Spencer Dorosheff, Cade Cricchio, and Kate Johnson all signed their scholarships to play for their prospective schools, Wednesday afternoon.

Dorosheff, the lone male of the trio, officially inked his letter-of-intent to play tennis for the University of North Florida, in Jacksonville.

Cricchio, the only female tennis player to sign, is headed to Tallahassee, to compete for the Florida State Seminoles.

While Johnson will be the only one of the three to leave the sunshine state, as she will attend the University of Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully...
BREAKING: Alachua County schools declare masks optional for students with parent opt-out and fully voluntary masking after winter break
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates
Alachua, spring of 2021
Jared Allen resigns as Santa Fe football coach
Deputies say both suspects killed Bradshaw not long after he was cleared of wrongdoing in...
Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting

Latest News

Round one of playoffs coming up
NMHS playoff preps
Three D1 signings at buchholz
Buchholz sports signings
Andrew and Claire Trefry take their marks before jumping into the water at swim practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athletes of the Week: Andrew & Claire Trefry (Buchholz)
Scholar Athlete Buchholz Twins