Three Buchholz athletes sign scholarships with Division-I schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Buchholz Bobcats have turned their childhood dreams of playing for a Division-I college into reality.

Spencer Dorosheff, Cade Cricchio, and Kate Johnson all signed their scholarships to play for their prospective schools, Wednesday afternoon.

Dorosheff, the lone male of the trio, officially inked his letter-of-intent to play tennis for the University of North Florida, in Jacksonville.

Cricchio, the only female tennis player to sign, is headed to Tallahassee, to compete for the Florida State Seminoles.

While Johnson will be the only one of the three to leave the sunshine state, as she will attend the University of Virginia.

