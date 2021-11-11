Two North Central Florida congress members proposed the autonomy for Disabled Veterans Act

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just in time for Veterans Day, two North Central Florida members of Congress are introducing a bill to increase some benefits for veterans.

Representatives Al lawson and Kat Cammack proposed the autonomy for Disabled Veterans Act.

It would increase the maximum amount allotted to the home improvements and structural alterations grant program from $6,800 to $10,000.

The program provides money for home accessibility improvements for disabled veterans.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.