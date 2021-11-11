United Faculty of Florida protest UF’s conflict of interest policy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Faculty of Florida are expressing their dissatisfaction with the University of Florida’s response to professors being blocked from testifying against the state.

The faculty union is planning a protest tomorrow at the intersection of University Ave. and 13th St. at 4 p.m.

They want an outside group to investigate the university’s conflict of interest policy.

UF president, Kent Fuchs, has assembled a task force of primarily UF administrators to make recommendations on the policy.

The task force will meet again tomorrow morning.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.