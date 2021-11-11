United Faculty of Florida protest UF’s conflict of interest policy
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Faculty of Florida are expressing their dissatisfaction with the University of Florida’s response to professors being blocked from testifying against the state.
The faculty union is planning a protest tomorrow at the intersection of University Ave. and 13th St. at 4 p.m.
They want an outside group to investigate the university’s conflict of interest policy.
UF president, Kent Fuchs, has assembled a task force of primarily UF administrators to make recommendations on the policy.
The task force will meet again tomorrow morning.
