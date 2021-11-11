Veterans caravan to protest medical backlogs at Veterans Affairs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just before the day dedicated to honoring their service, a handful of veterans caravanned through Gainesville in about eight cars with demands for Veterans Affairs centers. They said it’s time for the backlogs to end.

“Asking for VA officials to freeze their bonuses until the backlogs are at zero,” engagement director for Concerned Veterans of Florida Elizabeth Chatham said.

Chatham said nearly 20 million appointments nationwide were cancelled or delayed due to the pandemic.

“And most of those without the veterans permission,” Chatham added.

However, in a statement to tv20 the U.S. VA Press Secretary Terrance Hayes said their out-patient care dropped 8 percent in 2020 and they are conducting more tele-health appointments.

Hayes also says,”There were 78.8 million total visits in FY2021, surpassing the previous high of 74.26 million provided in FY2019 prior to the pandemic.”

Hayes’ Full Statement:

Chatham said many veterans are still waiting to receive care.

“We are here bringing light to all of these issues and hoping that it will bring attention and our VA officials will listen to us,” Chatham explained.

Ami Ritter served in the army for seven years and attempted to go to a Jacksonville VA clinic after her son died of a heroin overdose.

“Explain to them the situation, had an opportunity to speak with a provider there and then they asked me ‘Mrs. Ritter I’m sorry but I need you to get in your vehicle and drive twenty minutes to a mental health provider,” Ritter recalled.

She said she’s still struggling to seek mental help through the community care portal.

“I feel just as other veterans feel in regards to you should be able to walk into any VA whether you’re in the state of Florida, Pennsylvania, Alaska, Hawaii or California,” Ritter said. “No, I’m sorry it doesn’t work that way.”

The VA secretary adds they will continue to implement changes to make veterans care accessible.

