Worker shortages cause trash pick-ups in Gainesville to be delayed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is acknowledging some problems with curbside trash and recycling pickup.

A disclaimer on the city’s website warns residents may face some delays because of what they call “workforce shortages.”

As a result, solid waste workers created a website for residents to let them know when their trash collection is missed. Click here to report a missed pickup.

