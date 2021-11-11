Advertisement

Worker shortages cause trash pick-ups in Gainesville to be delayed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is acknowledging some problems with curbside trash and recycling pickup.

A disclaimer on the city’s website warns residents may face some delays because of what they call “workforce shortages.”

As a result, solid waste workers created a website for residents to let them know when their trash collection is missed. Click here to report a missed pickup.

