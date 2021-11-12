Archer environmental group that fought GRU solar farm nominated for Energy Innovator award
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A fledgling environmental group based in Archer is up for a statewide award.
The Saint Peter Saint Paul Community Council of Archer is a finalist for an Energy Innovator award by Rethink Energy Florida
The organization helped fight plans to bring a solar power farm to a historically black neighborhood in Archer.
Winners will be announced on Friday night.
People with Saint Pete Saint Paul describe themselves as “community activists for climate and environmental justice.”
