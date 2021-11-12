Archer environmental group that fought GRU solar farm nominated for Energy Innovator award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A fledgling environmental group based in Archer is up for a statewide award.

The Saint Peter Saint Paul Community Council of Archer is a finalist for an Energy Innovator award by Rethink Energy Florida

The organization helped fight plans to bring a solar power farm to a historically black neighborhood in Archer.

Winners will be announced on Friday night.

People with Saint Pete Saint Paul describe themselves as “community activists for climate and environmental justice.”

