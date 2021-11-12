Advertisement

Buchholz pounds Fleming Island to advance to Region Semifinal

Whittemore accounts for four touchdowns in lopsided win
Buchholz offense prepares to run a play against Fleming Island in the Region Quarterfinal contest at Citizen's Field.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Buchholz Bobcats worked all season to make the playoffs, and in their Region Quarterfinal contest, all their time and energy was on full display as they hammered Fleming Island 35-7.

The Bobcats were able to score all 35 of their points in the first half. Quarterback Creed Whittemore accounted for four total touchdowns for the Gainesville based school. He ran in the opening score from one-yard out, after teammate Billy Galione recovered a fumbled punt by the Eagles to set up the score.

The other three touchdowns by Whittemore came through the air - the senior gunslinger hit Jacaree Kelly for a 25 yard score midway through the first, then, attempting to convert a first down on fourth-and-nine, connected with his favorite weapon, Quan Lee, who scored for a 36 yard td to boost the Bobcats lead to 21-0.

The final two touchdowns for Buchholz came in the 2nd quarter. Adrian Sermons hauled in a 46 yard pass to set up another short rushing score. Followed by Whittemore’s final touchdown pass of the game, as he threw a simple swing pass out to Kelly, who used his blazing speed to outrun the defense and find pay dirt.

Buchholz advances to the Region Semifinal following the victory. They await the winner of Fletcher and University.

