Cornerstone Academy students prepare 10K meals for needy in Haiti

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An act of service and a fun Friday collide at Cornerstone Academy in Gainesville as students spent their day giving back.

“God loves you,” screamed a group of kindergarteners.

10,000 meals were put together throughout the day to donate to needy mouths in Haiti by around 189 students from kindergarten to 12th grade. Each meal is dry food specially prepared by a nutritionist to pack the most nutrients. The packages include soy flakes, vegetable flakes, chicken-flavored vitamin mix and rice.

“It’s just not sending off a check. It’s not just a simple thing you can do on the computer,” said Cornerstone Academy Headmaster, David Leino. “We have the four different food groups that are coming into one bag but what that does is the nutrition content that takes a child or a student who is malnourished, it brings them up to a nourished disposition really quickly. Just within a few of these meals.”

RELATED STORY:

In assembly-line style, each student had their job to either weigh out ingredients, package bags or run food to delivery boxes. The resources were donated to the school by a number of area sponsors.

“It is a well-oiled machine and everybody’s got a station, everybody’s got a role. We get right in, we get trained. We’re following all of the fda regulations and it just starts happening and then at the end of the day we’re going to have a big celebration once we have all 10,000 meals made.”

Along with the meals, each student gets to send a personalized message for students in Haiti along with a banner in Creole saying God loves you.

“Really the students have a chance to get their hands actually preparing the food, actually being part of the process to be a blessing and we feel like getting the hands a part of it actually gets them to remember that they were the ones that actually did something for others,” added Leino.

Each grade level is responsible for packing seven boxes and once their hard work is done students get to celebrate their act of service.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.