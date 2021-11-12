Advertisement

Dance instructor Nina Cameron dies while on vacation

Nina Cameron
Nina Cameron(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The North Central Florida dance community is mourning the death of a beloved dance teacher. Nina Cameron the owner of Cameron Dance Center died over the weekend while on vacation.

She died at the hospital the night of Nov. 7 from complications after abdominal surgery, according to a friend and an employee at the dance studio.

Cameron was on vacation in Georgia when she became ill and stopped at her son’s house who lives out of state. She went to the hospital and underwent surgery on Friday.

According to her biography on the dance company’s website “in 2007 and 2013, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County awarded her the lifetime achievement award and declared a day in her name.”

A post made on Facebook says Cameron, “touched thousands of lives with her teaching, artistry, passion, and love of dance. Her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, the dance center, and dance company.”

Nina Kessler Cameron Gainesville- Nina Cameron, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2021, following...

Posted by Cameron dancenter on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Funeral arrangements are being planned for next week and a celebration of life will be held in the spring.

