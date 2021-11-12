Advertisement

Dixie County prepares for first state volleyball semifinal appearance

Bears look to continue historic run Saturday vs. Sneads
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Five North Central Florida volleyball programs play state semifinal matches on Saturday. Oak Hall, Santa Fe, Trinity Catholic, Vanguard, and Dixie County will make its first Final Four appearance in school history in Class 1A.

The 16-9 Bears are coming off a region championship win over Bell, the alma mater of head coach Kelsie Parrott. Their reward is a matchup with eight-time defending state champion Sneads on the road Saturday.
But Dixie County will not bow to tradition...

“Winning is such a mindset and if you come in with a strong mindset there’s nothing you can’t take,” said Parrott. “These girls are strong-willed. They have a really strong mindset, and I honestly think if they go in, play their game, and they play to their potential they have nothing to worry about.”

Sneads comes into the matchup 19-10 overall. Below is a full list of state semifinal matches involving NCFL schools.

State Semifinal Matches, Nov. 13

1A: Dixie County @ Sneads

2A: Oak Hall @ Seacrest Country Day

3A: Trinity Catholic @ Calvary Christian

4A: Academy of Holy Names @ Santa Fe

5A: Vanguard @ Mosley

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Deputies say both suspects killed Bradshaw not long after he was cleared of wrongdoing in...
Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting
Buchholz High School students Kate Johnson (left), Spencer Dorosheff (middle), and Cade...
Three Buchholz athletes sign scholarships with Division-I schools
Nina Cameron
Dance instructor Nina Cameron dies while on vacation
The city of Gainesville is acknowledging some problems with curbside trash and recycling pickup.
Worker shortages cause trash pick-ups in Gainesville to be delayed
ACPS parent at school board meeting
ACPS parent reacts to school board’s latest mask mandate change

Latest News

Bears up against Sneads on Sat.
Dixie County volleyball semis preps
Buchholz routs Fleming Island in 7A playoffs
Buchholz defeats Fleming Island
Buchholz offense prepares to run a play against Fleming Island in the Region Quarterfinal...
Buchholz pounds Fleming Island to advance to Region Semifinal
NHMS hosts West Florida, Friday
Playoff preview: North Marion Colts