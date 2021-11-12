Dixie County prepares for first state volleyball semifinal appearance

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Five North Central Florida volleyball programs play state semifinal matches on Saturday. Oak Hall, Santa Fe, Trinity Catholic, Vanguard, and Dixie County will make its first Final Four appearance in school history in Class 1A.

The 16-9 Bears are coming off a region championship win over Bell, the alma mater of head coach Kelsie Parrott. Their reward is a matchup with eight-time defending state champion Sneads on the road Saturday.

But Dixie County will not bow to tradition...

“Winning is such a mindset and if you come in with a strong mindset there’s nothing you can’t take,” said Parrott. “These girls are strong-willed. They have a really strong mindset, and I honestly think if they go in, play their game, and they play to their potential they have nothing to worry about.”

Sneads comes into the matchup 19-10 overall. Below is a full list of state semifinal matches involving NCFL schools.

State Semifinal Matches, Nov. 13

1A: Dixie County @ Sneads

2A: Oak Hall @ Seacrest Country Day

3A: Trinity Catholic @ Calvary Christian

4A: Academy of Holy Names @ Santa Fe

5A: Vanguard @ Mosley

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.